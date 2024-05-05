Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Bruker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 1,959,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.