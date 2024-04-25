Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $264,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.