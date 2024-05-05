Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

