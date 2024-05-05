Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.8 %

ING traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,514. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.