VeraBank N.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $173.12. 970,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.