VeraBank N.A. Sells 133 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,698,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,794,000 after buying an additional 191,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,254,000 after buying an additional 85,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,316,000 after buying an additional 260,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 0.0 %

FTV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

