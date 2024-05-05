ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.04 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.04 million and $303,768.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,024.24 or 1.00055439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05002242 USD and is up 11.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $227,648.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.