Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 596 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 162,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,797. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

