Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,698. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

