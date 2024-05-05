A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 3.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 96,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMKBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

