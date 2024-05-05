Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 439,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

