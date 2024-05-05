MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $62.59 or 0.00097367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $353.92 million and $6.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 60.63562639 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $6,832,368.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

