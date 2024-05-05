W Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

W Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $336.75. 1,977,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

