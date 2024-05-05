Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,107,587 shares.

Aminex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

