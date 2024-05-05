Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 250,096 shares traded.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.02.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

