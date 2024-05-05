Amalgamated Bank Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

