Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.79. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 101,991 shares.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.