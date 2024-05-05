Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.79. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 101,991 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 951,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 125.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 223,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

