Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,109 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

