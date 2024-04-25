Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 107,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCRMW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Screaming Eagle Acquisition
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.