Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 107,000.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCRMW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

