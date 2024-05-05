Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,097.55

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,097.55 ($26.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,148 ($26.98). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,142 ($26.91), with a volume of 226,121 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($31.55) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Derwent London Trading Up 3.2 %

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,068.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,099.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1,886.79%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

