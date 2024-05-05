SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $839.08

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.08 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 896.40 ($11.26). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 874.60 ($10.99), with a volume of 6,014,681 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.11) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.09) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 982 ($12.34).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 867.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 840.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,164.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,230.12). 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

