Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.85 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 50.73 ($0.64). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50.05 ($0.63), with a volume of 34,919 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 17.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.85. The firm has a market cap of £68.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,001.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Hansard Global alerts:

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.