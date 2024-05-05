Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $529.65

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.65 ($6.65) and traded as high as GBX 564.50 ($7.09). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.90), with a volume of 654,418 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,198.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.