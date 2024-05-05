Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE:AX opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

