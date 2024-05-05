Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.11. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of C$40.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.23042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

