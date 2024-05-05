ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $777.47

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.47 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 836.60 ($10.51). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 825.60 ($10.37), with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 778.15.

