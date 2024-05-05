Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.10

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.10 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 203.40 ($2.55). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 202.35 ($2.54), with a volume of 44,756,944 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242 ($3.04).

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 749.44, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,962.96%.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.