Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avista

Avista Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 31.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Avista by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avista by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.