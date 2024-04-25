Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 794 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $167.13. 10,318,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

