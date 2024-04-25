Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, an increase of 22,980.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Logiq Price Performance
LGIQ remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 77,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,086. Logiq has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Logiq
