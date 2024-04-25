MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 25,885.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 64,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

