Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

