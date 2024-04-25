Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Rises By 1,400.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %
CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
