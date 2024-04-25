Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Rises By 1,400.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

