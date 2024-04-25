361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,600 shares, an increase of 14,387.9% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,403.0 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

