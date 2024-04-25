361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,600 shares, an increase of 14,387.9% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,403.0 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
361 Degrees International stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. 361 Degrees International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 361 Degrees International
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.