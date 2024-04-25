Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in April

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 4,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,548. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

