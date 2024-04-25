Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.80

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 1067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.