Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 294162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
