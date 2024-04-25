Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 294162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

