Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,912 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,737. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
