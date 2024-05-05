SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Trimmed by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

