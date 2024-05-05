Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 229.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.04. 3,802,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,106. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.