Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 172121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,736,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.