M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 147,884 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after acquiring an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after acquiring an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

FI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.