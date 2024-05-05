M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,266 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 69.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

NVS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,977. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

