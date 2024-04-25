Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.65

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 160977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

