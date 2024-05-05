Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) CFO Acquires 253,589.40 in Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.60 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.19 and a 200 day moving average of 14.81.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
