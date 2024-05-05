Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) CFO Acquires 253,589.40 in Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.60 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 15.19 and a 200 day moving average of 14.81.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.