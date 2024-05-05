Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

