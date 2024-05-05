HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Financial Review

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -32.70% -15.58% -11.55% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.8% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HashiCorp and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.24 -$190.67 million ($0.98) -33.52 MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.15 -$37.87 million N/A N/A

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 10 4 0 2.29 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.77, suggesting a potential downside of 6.33%. Given HashiCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Summary

HashiCorp beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

