The Mosaic Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.91. 424,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

