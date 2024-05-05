M&T Bank Corp Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Church & Dwight by 317.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 125,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.11. 1,283,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

