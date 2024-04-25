ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Up 6.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 187,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 376,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. Equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1698944 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019 over the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

